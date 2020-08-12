WATCH-PD is a study conducted by the Parkinson Study Group (PSG) to learn more about Parkinson disease (PD) through sensor measures in clinic and at home. These measures will be compared to traditional in clinic PD assessments. The app and features of this iPhone along with the Apple Watch will allow us to gather information from activities you complete at home.

This app uses features of Apple's HealthKit and CareKit to gather data streams on resting tremor, choreiform dyskinesia, accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer. These streams are recorded when your devices sync or you initiate a sync activity on your iPhone.