Whatsapp islamic stickers is developed to send islamic greeatings to friends and family, whatsapp islamic stickers is free application to use and will be free.
Islamic stickers for whatsapp is free application to send islamic greetings to your friends and family.Islamic stickers for whatsapp make easy to convey your thoughts as stickers instead of words.
The sticker packs are created to make it easy for people to send greetings in arabic/urdu. As we greet people frequently, we can greet them in arabic text.
Islamic stickers for whatsapp contains awesome collection of islamic stickers for whatsapp for you free of cost.
Islamic stickers is Wastickers for whatsapp. it's An App with Islamic stickers and arabic stickers for whatsapp comes with a beautiful and exclusive collection of Islamic Stickers. Make your whatsapp conversation and islamic chat stand out with excellent islamic and arabic stickers. Each and every sticker is unique in its own way. Give a special look to your arabic and islamic chat using this app now.
this is the best app to send greetings in arabic/urdu, Ramadan, Eid Mubarak & wish your loved one with Ramadan Stickers.
"Wastickers Islamic stickers for whatsapp" Features :
* Beautiful Islamic and muslim greetings Stickers
* Awesome collection of beautiful Islamic Stickers.
* Doua, Ayat, athkar Al rassoul, Hadit, Eid Ramadan and more
* Daily New High-Quality Stickers arrival.
* Well arranged categories and adding new categories over a time.
* Add to favorite Option to make a collection of your pics.
* Each Islamic Sticker is breathtaking ultra HD Quality.
* Exclusive Islamic quotes Stickers that can't found anywhere else.
* FREE and always will be.
* Cool images release on an each festival
* Exclusive HD Stickers of mecca (Makkah), medina, mosque, Quran and Islamic quotes.
The application of the patches Islamic Stickers whatsapp is an application that contains many of the beautiful and varied stickers, the stickers are added gradually and you can send them to your friends by applying your Watsab,
You can install it in your phone and add it to your list of stickers in the wattage and use it
We add and update constantly, God willing
How to use:
1) Download and open this app
2)Tap on 'ADD TO WHATSAPP'
3) Confirm your action
4) Open WhatsApp and go to a chat
5) Tap on the Emoji icon
6) You will see a new sticker icon at the bottom and can now use this sticker pack
Create an awesome look for your conversations on whatsapp with this beautiful Islamic Stickers app.
DISCLAIMER :
These free Islamic stickers are for people of various faiths who seek to understand Islam and Muslims.
Install it now to enjoy a great experience.
Have any questions, feedback, or feature requests? Get in touch with us:
Email: iamiryaseen@gmail.com