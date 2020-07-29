Join or Sign In

WAIL 99.5 for iOS

By Holladay Broadcasting - Monroe Free

Developer's Description

By Holladay Broadcasting - Monroe

WAIL 99-5 plays Classic Rock for The Florida Keys. It's the music you grew up with featuring the songs you know by the artists you love. Along with the greatest rock ever made, WAIL 99-5 is home to legendary, On Air Personality Bill Hoebee. His show, the "Afternoon Experiment," has kept listeners laughing for over 20 years. Hear for yourself anytime from your smartphone or tablet.

What's new in version

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

