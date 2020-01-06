Vue.js is a progressive JavaScript framework that focuses on building user interfaces. It is available as open source. It is a very small lightweight and blazing fast compared to other very popular frameworks such as AngularJS and React. It is very simple to use and easy to get up and running.

Vue.js Full Offline Documentation app contains the complete documentation for the vue.js library. It contains the Complete Guide, API, Style Guide, Examples, and Cookbook.

This app includes documentation in multiple languages. Languages include English (en), Chinese (cn), Japanese (jp), Russian (ru), and Korean (kr).

You can search topics (Only English) easily by using the search button in the app bar.

Night mode is also available in this app that you can use when reading at night.

This app is free to use without any In-App Purchases for the lifetime.

Happy Coding.