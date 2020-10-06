Join or Sign In

Voter ID 2021- Voter List 2021 & voter card for Android

By min apps maker Free

Developer's Description

By min apps maker

Voter id 2021 voter list 2021 apps is the tool for search your name on voter list 2020-21. voter id online is free apps for every user. Now you can check easily new voter list 2021. Also you can check your voter details like voter id and voter list status online in just minutes. No need to wait no need to go out of home just checks in online easily.

Search your name, polling station & epic number in Indian voter list from all state. Indian voter list 2021 online. Through this apps you can find your name on voter list by epic number which is exist on voter id. If anyone have no voter id but his name on voter list then he/she can easily apply for voter ld 2021.

#How to get voter Id?

Voter id is very important for everyone because voter id is the address proof of every Indian citizen. To get voter id first of all we should include our name on voter list which is published by Indian election commissioner. To include name on voter list log in Indian voter list applying website through this apps. And fill the form with necessary documents. After application election commissioner should verify and will include name on voter list. After all those process you will see your name on voter list and that time you can apply for voter ID card.

Check voter ID card status:

Now you can easily check your voter ID card status online through this application online. To check voter id card status you should be need EPIC number which is available on voter list 2020 or voter list 2021.

Main Features of Voter ID 2021 Voter List 2021 & voter card

Search your name on Electoral Roll.

Voter id card status.

Voter list status.

Apply online for new voter id card.

Correction in voter ID card.

Track application status.

Know your both AC and PC

State Name list Indian which voter list or voter id you will able to download through this application

voter list jharkhand 2020 - 2021

voter list karnataka 2020 - 2021

Andhra Pradesh Voter List

Arunachal Pradesh Voter List

Assam Voter List 2020 - 2021

Bihar Voter List 2021

Chandigarh Voter List

Chhattisgarh Voter List

Delhi Voter List

Goa Voter List

Gujarat Voter List

Haryana Voter List

Himachal Pradesh Voter List

Jammu & Kashmir Voter List

Kerala Voter List

Madhya Pradesh Voter List

Maharashtra Voter List

Manipur Voter List

Meghalaya Voter List

Mizoram Voter List

Nagaland Voter List

Odisha Voter List

Punjab Voter List

Rajasthan Voter List

Sikkim Voter List

Tamil Nadu Voter List

Telangana Voter List

Tripura Voter List

Uttar Pradesh Voter List

Uttarakhand Voter List

West Bengal Voter List

Data Details:

This apps is not a official apps or not authorized by election commission of India. We are just fetching data from public domain https://www.nvsp.in/ which are available on that website you can also do all of the work by visiting by above mention website.

Disclaimer:

We are not the official partner of government or not linked to any government properties. We just provide the information to user. We do not collect anyone personal data or not target to anyone properties. These apps are developed for public service. This app only acts s an interface all information is loaded from publics domain. We do not claim any right on any content provided on any of the site. This application is totally free. For any privacy and copyright related issues please mail us on email barmanmin484@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

