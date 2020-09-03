This Indian Voter Card help you to get your digital voter id card, apply for new voter card, download latest voter list 2020, know your booth and voting officer details also know some knowledge about indian politics and constitution.

Key features

Get Digital Voter Card

Download Voter List

Apply for new Voter id

Track Application Status

Know about Indian politics

For Indian Voter id Card verification made it easy through this app. Every Indian user can get their new digital voter card and verify voter card with latest update. New voter can apply for register voter card in NVSP portal.

This app provides election data from 1950 to till for Lok sabha election of India assembly. User can know all time win party with percentages of vote share.

Data taken from

Voter card: https://www.nvsp.in

Voter List: https://electoralsearch.in

Disclaimer: This is not an official app. All materials have been used for educational purposes. We do not represent the government entity, this app providing data from government website https://www.nvsp.in, https://electoralsearch.in that helps to the user access data easy to use. This app won't responsible for any misleading, theft or losses. This app won't collect your personal information, but the site may collect your information for their required, so user need to understand and gives personal data with their own risk