This app is aimed to make your volume control as comfortable as possible. With downloading VolumeController you may be free from hardware volume buttons.

This app supports 3 modes:

Notification

Floating widget (overlay)

Notification and floating widget

The notification with audio controls will help you to adjust music volume from the notifications drawer: just tap volume up/down or mute button. Besides this mode allows you to control global notifications volume by using an expanded control panel.

An expandable overlay visible on top of all apps is also extremely useful it provides you with music volume control right at your fingertips

Dont forget about personalization: you can tune everything up in settings.