Having issues? Please email the developer at manager@aldersonet.com. We'd love to fix the issue before you rate us! It's impossible to test the app on all phones, so if the app doesn't work on yours, please email and give us your phone model and what went wrong. Your email will be quickly answered.

VolCon Volume Control, Lock, and Scheduler

Features:

- Access volume from any app

- Lock each volume so other apps can't change them

- Schedule volume changes (e.g. low at night, medium during the day)

Easily control each type of volume on your phone:

- Ring

- Music

- Notification

- Alarms

VolCon is super convenient. It places itself into the status bar and notification drawer so it's accessible from any app. Just swipe down from the top of the screen to show the notification drawer and click on "VolCon". The app will pop up over any other app.

Note: VolCon presents itself on the screen as a dialog. In other words, unless you have a very small screen, VolCon will not take up the entire screen, only as much as it needs.

Find a bug? Email the developer at manager@aldersonet.com.

Permissions

FULL NETWORK ACCESS - for in-app purchases

VIEW NETWORK CONNECTIONS - for in-app purchases

RUN AT STARTUP - VolCon runs at startup in order to put itself in the Notification Area

PREVENT FROM SLEEPING - VolCon needs to maintain a lock on the volume that another app is trying to change. That requires this permission. The app doesn't wake up the screen, only the CPU until lock retention is done (very fast).

BILLING: for in-app billing