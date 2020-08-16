Volume Booster - Simple, lite, and secure free to download android application to boost your speaker or headphone sound.

Smart Volume Booster

Just click and boost all the volume level and no more tention to scroll the seekbar one by one.Before use see the feature list and enjoy all the features

It's a unique volume booster app with this can create different type of profile volume which is set by differents time.

Feature :

Most important feature is create your own volume profile going to profile section

more than 100+ profile is created

just one click boost all volume

just one click set the phone to vibration

just one click set the phone to silent more

More feature will be added soon

Quick boost with one tap on the button.

Fast configuration of the volumes of Ring, Notification, call, Media, Alarm and etc.

Switch to silent or vibration mode with just one singlr click.

One key to normal mode to restore the original custom phone sound.

You can eaisly modie sound by using 5 Band Equalizer with Bass and treble effect.

Increase Volume of your phone 30%-40% by it. Its amplifie your audio and provides higher sound raise.

Equalizer music player no distortion when increasing

Volume control customize audio for many applications

Enjoy your favourite music without external speakers

Enhance bass boost and speaker booster loud and other sound effects.

You can choose three types of volume to be boosted:

* Media player volume,

* Ringer volume,

* Alarm volume,

* Any combination of all three volume

When you set the boost to zero, Volume Booster will be off. The notification icon is just for ease of launching. If you don't like seeing the notification icon when Volume Booster is off, just go to Volume Booster's Settings and set it to appear only when Volume Booster is running.

Download this useful Volume Increaser for free now!

Desclaimer:

By installing Volume Booster application you agree that you will not hold its developer responsible for any damage to hardware or hearing, and you are using it at your own risk. Consider this to be experimental software.

*** All devices support this software. Try it at your own risk and see if yours works.

With max volume booster, you can increase speaker and headphone loudness and the music volume of your mobile phone. It is a simple sound amplifier and music player booster that makes your phone extra louder. You can also use it during a voice call to increase the audio level so you can hear better