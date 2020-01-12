This app is available in partnership with Vulcania.

THE CONCEPT

An orientation table in your pocket! The Volcans d'Auvergne app enables you to recognize the volcanoes of the Chane des Puys by being geolocated on a map.

The app contains identification sheets of 18 volcanoes in the Chane des Puys, written by an expert volcanologist.

WHAT'S IN THE APP?

18 volcanoes index cards, selected for their geological interest and their diversity: Puy de Louchadire, Narse d'Espinasse and Puy de l'Enfer, Puy Chopine, Puy de Montcineyre, Puy de Cme

Puys de la Vache and de Lassolas, Gour de Tazenat, Maar de Jaude, Puy de Grave Noire, Cratre-Lac Pavin and Puy Montchal, Puy de Pariou, Puy de la Nugre (and de la Louve), Maar de Beaunit, Puy de Dme, Grand Sarcoui, Puy de Lemptgy, Le Cliersou, Le Tartaret and le Lac Chambon

3 "typology" index cards, explaining the 3 types of volcanoes: scoria cones, domes and maars

an index card about the Chane des puys and the Limagne fault

a map of the area, allowing you to be geolocated and find more than 125 volcanoes and lakes related to volcanic activity.

The Volcans d'Auvergne app is certified "Proxima Mobile".