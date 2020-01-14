X

VolFix.NET for iOS

By VOLFIX LIMITED Free

Developer's Description

By VOLFIX LIMITED

VolFix.NET is a trading platform, its cutting edge interface combines all the latest innovations in the field of sending market orders. Perfect architecture, high-end interface and revolutionary design will change your idea of exchange trade and getting really valuable market information. Professional opportunities of this service for sending market orders give special benefits for operation in derivatives and stock markets of exchanges such as CME, CBOT, NYMEX, COMEX, EUREX, ICE, MOEX, NYSE, NASDAQ, etc.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.2

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 2.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Free
The World's Most Popular Bitcoin Wallet, featured in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.
iOS
Blockchain - Bitcoin Wallet

Venmo

Free
Make and share payments.
iOS
Venmo

PayPal - Send and request money safely

Free
Tap into your money.
iOS
PayPal - Send and request money safely

Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Free
Mint is the free, effortless way to manage your money in one place.
iOS
Mint: Personal Finance, Budget, Bills & Money

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping