Voip.ms Tools for Android

By Felix Zheng Free

Developer's Description

By Felix Zheng

Voip.ms tools is an app that shows you useful information about your Voip.ms account. Simply login using your email address and API password and you will have full access to all the features.

First time users should follow instructions and login on the 'Settings' page. Feel free to try out the dark theme of the app!

This app is Chromecast-enabled. You can listen to voicemails on your Chromecast built-in devices.

I am constantly adding features. If there is something that you would like to see, please contact me through Github or email.

This app will only work if you already are a user of Voip.ms. The app isn't very useful if you don't have an account with them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.5

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.4.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
