Voice Search app by UX Apps - voice assistant app which allows you to perform very quick search and other actions on your device, using speech to text engine.

Supported voice commands:

quick voice search on Google, YouTube, Bing, Wikipedia, Google Play and many others

search for contacts on your device

call

send sms

search for places in maps

launch apps

write any text or message by voice and send it to any app (save to notes, share or send via any messenger or email)

Our app uses Google search app for voice recognition and adds some features to it, such as:

directly choosing any recognition language you want

ability to choose the right variant of speech to text recognition

composing long texts - convert voice to text multiple times & edit result

You like to have a full control? Our app is fully customizable - drag & drop commands, add you frequent actions to favorites and organize them as you wish. You also can always see the history of your requests, quickly repeat them, or even remove or clear history if needed.

Need to be faster? Add any number of voice actions to home screen via widgets to access immediately in one click.

Our app also have an option, which you can use to automatically start your main action at app launch (for example, you can configure it to perform voice search in Google).

Want really quick voice search and robust assistant? Install and try Voice Search UX now, it's free and very lightweight (we care about free space on your device)!

