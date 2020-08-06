Join or Sign In

Voice Recorder & Changer for Android

By Timma Group Free

Developer's Description

By Timma Group

Magic voice changer. A funny app download for FREE!!!

One tap to record and easy to make voice changed into a Robot,

Alien,

Monster,

Bee,

Death,

Chipmunk,

... etc.

Voice Recorder & Changer is a app that let you record voices with one tap, and change the voices with one touch. Voice Recorder & Changer just like a magic to make voice changed. How amazing it is!

Voice Recorder & Changer also contains such features:

VOICE RECORD- One tap to record voice in Voice Recorder & Changer, make you record easy.

VOICE CHANGER- You can choose one changer to change your record, new voice will be funny and amazing.

REPLAY VOICE- All saved voices would be saved in Voice Recorder & Changer, you can replay anytime.By the way, those voices will gone when you delete app.

LOCAL AUDIOS- New version had supported for opening local audios to make audios changed, you may enjoy it.

What a amazing app! Let's go to enjoy it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.1

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
