Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Magic voice changer. A funny app download for FREE!!!
One tap to record and easy to make voice changed into a Robot,
Alien,
Monster,
Bee,
Death,
Chipmunk,
... etc.
Voice Recorder & Changer is a app that let you record voices with one tap, and change the voices with one touch. Voice Recorder & Changer just like a magic to make voice changed. How amazing it is!
Voice Recorder & Changer also contains such features:
VOICE RECORD- One tap to record voice in Voice Recorder & Changer, make you record easy.
VOICE CHANGER- You can choose one changer to change your record, new voice will be funny and amazing.
REPLAY VOICE- All saved voices would be saved in Voice Recorder & Changer, you can replay anytime.By the way, those voices will gone when you delete app.
LOCAL AUDIOS- New version had supported for opening local audios to make audios changed, you may enjoy it.
What a amazing app! Let's go to enjoy it.