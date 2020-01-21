Voice Recorder is a high quality recording. It is used in the following case: the meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, and high quality songs etc.

Voice Recorder is no time limit, it only depends on your internal storage space or the remaining space of the SD card. I believe Voice Recorder is your best choice of recording.

Main feature of Voice Recorder:

Support multiple recording formats: MP3, WAV, OGG, FLAC, M4A, OPUS.

Record your meetings, personal notes, presentations, lectures, songs.

Easily share files with your friends.

Voice Recorder supports double speed playback, playback speed is arbitrarily set from 0.5--3 range ( above Android 6.0)

Beautiful user interface, easy to understand.

Support loop playback (above Android 6.0) .

Support more than 40 languages.

Support dark mode, protect eyes and protect health.

Support fast forward playback and fast reverse playback.

Store files in internal memory or SD card.

Skip mute while recording.

Pause recording during a call.

Support sound filtering.

Support for quick recording on the notification bar or shortcuts outside the main screen.

Encoding with adjustable sample rate (8-48 kHz).

Support for recording Bluetooth microphone (some models are not supported).

Display the remaining space of the internal storage or SD card.

Easily manage recordings: play, delete, rename, share...

Noiseless recorder, recorder noise reduction.

Microphone tool adjusts sensitivity.

Mp3 Recorder, high quality recording.

The highest quality recorder, quality recorder.

Save/Pause/Resume/Cancel Record Process Control.

Record in the background (even if the display is off).

Increase input volume with micro-enhancement.

Support for playing video recordings in the app .

Many new features will be updated in the future.

Call recorder is not supported.

Note:

To experience all features of Voice Recorder, please agree the permissions as follows:

android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE

android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO

android.permission.READ_PHONE_STATE(The switch is in the settings, depending on whether you turn it on or not.)

Voice Recorder aims to be the best audio record & voice record & sound record app, if you like it, please give us

Notice:

