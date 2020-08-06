Voice Changer & Editor is a smart voice recording & changing application that allows you to record & convert your own voice with voice changer ultra funny free recorder. You can switch from male to female & vice versa with voice changer man to woman & voice changer girl to boy, using voice changer celebrities you also convert into the voice of superhero movie characters, aliens, kids or animals as well. There are a ton of choices for you to have fun with.

You can also edit your audio with Voice cutting, custom your recording even when youre on Messenger chatting with friends. Its fun, isnt it?

The best voice editor for singing ever!

What are you waiting for? Download voice changer with effects today to experience the joy the app brings you. Lets make life more interesting with the Voice Changer & Editor!

Key Features:

Record your voice & edit the audio file instantly with Voice Recorder. Voice changer you can use on the phone

Voice changer audio effects offline. You can easily have your voice recorded anywhere & anytime with no need of the Internet connection

How to edit voice recording? Change your voice with many funny sound effects such as Hulk, Iron Man, Megatron, Minion, Venom, Donald Duck, Chipmunk or robots. Not only audio effects editor for music, but the app also helps you make your recorder more interesting with Audio Tuner which provides a variety of interesting scene effects such as when youre in the studio, the bathroom, the valley or karaoke room.

Amazement & joyfulness are what voice changer effects would bring to users.

Custom the voice by pitch, echo, panning, 3d rotate, equalizer & reverb

A cutting tool is available for you to edit your audio file or song in the collection, changing voice for free

The audio file stored right in the apps album for easy searching

The Voice Messenger tool helps you send your voice audio to friends with voice changer audio effects 2020

Set as ringtone with unique & funny voice recording microphone

Why should you choose celebrity voice changer

Quickly record audio playing on phone anytime with shortcut right on the phone screen

Many interesting audio effects editor for music

Editing & changing voice for free

Voice changer audio effects offline

Friendly & nice interface, easy to use

Convenient for sharing with friends some funny voice recorded ringtones

Many features integrated into one software

Constant updated & many awesome sound effects added

How to use:

Step 1: After downloading & installing the app, select the audio file from the devices gallery to edit; or select Voice Recording to record your voice & edit instantly

Step 2: Edit files with Sound Effects, Scene, or Custom & Cut tool

Step 3: Save audio & share. You can find your file again in My Saving section

Simple, right? Download Voice Changer & Editor now to experience great features today & have fun!

Subscription term:

To unlock all app features, you need to be our VIP member through a paid subscription. All users will have 3 days to try this subscription for free and during this trial, you can cancel anytime. If you want to register for this subscription, payment will be charged to your Google account at confirmation of purchase. At your convenience, our subscription is automatically renewed within 24 - hours prior to the end of the current period. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions. Vote 5 & leave comments, well really appreciate that. Thank you!