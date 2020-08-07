Voice Changer: Celebrity Voicemod & Voice Effects is a voice changer app that provides you with tons of 3D avatars/facemoji and different voice effects of celebrities, make you look and sound like any celebrities you like. Ready to impress your friends in Tik Tok, Snapchat, Instagram?

Unlike other voicemod apps, a great advantage of using Voice Changer: Celebrity Voicemod & Voice Effects is that you can turn yourself into a virtual 3D talking avatar celebrity with only one click. Would like to get more likes and followers on Tik Tok, Instagram, and Snapchat? Getting bored at home and want to prank call your best friend with a fake voice? Looking forward to making a funny voice to get everyone laugh? We can help!

Types of celebrity on Voice Changer:

Singers

Rappers

Actors/actresses

Sports stars

Stand-up comedians

Talk show host

and more to come...

Each celebrity has a well-produced 3D avatar Facemoji that can make you not only sound like him/her but also look like him/her. Couldnt find the celebrity you like? You are very welcome to let us know.

Awesome features:

Smart Voicemod:

Our advanced voice changer system has variety of voice effects that can change your voice to a popular movie star or talk show host instantly. All you need to do is talking to the mic on the phone, your voice would be converted to the celebritys voice you chose.

3D Celebrity Facemoji:

Tons of well-produced 3D avatar Facemoji of celebrities in all fields. Singers, rappers, actors/actresses, sports stars, stand-up comedians, talk show host and more! You can also request the celebrity you want us to add through email or leaving reviews on AppStore, we will add the most mentioned celebrity ASAP.

Live photos:

Make famous photos alive by mirroring your expressions. You can create hilarious videos with the feature and share it with either your close friends or followers on Tik Tok, Instagram, Snapchat to make their day.

Artistic Filters:

Would like to make your 3D avatar video more unique and stand out from the crowd? Voice changer has a great selection of the artistic filter effects to fit your needs.

What are you waiting for? Lets get started now!