Vlinder Life: Dressup & Avatar is a fashionable and lovely game that creates the perfect girl in the heart and the delicate scene that fits her.

Creates the Perfect Girl in the heart

The doll you create will be the cutest character in the world.

Features

Vlinder Life: Dressup & Avatar is a cute and gorgeous style dress up game.

You can not only dress up the doll but also dress up different styles for her.

During the dress up process, you can drag and drop the UI to freely place different items.

Any combination of thousands of items

Update senior clothing every week.

Some iteams provide great animation.

Interact with your friends and share your beautiful girls.

Make your own avatar.

You can make beautiful wallpapers.

We hope that different days, doll can bring you a different good mood!!!

Tips

The game saves the data on the device. If the game is uninstalled, the data gets deleted as well.

All items purchased in-app will be recovered when the game is reinstalled.

Please see below items for help with installation issue or items not appearing after making payment.