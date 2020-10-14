Fake call from Vlad and Nikita is the easiest way to prank your friends or family and have a fun game with them!

vlad and niki Call is a fan-oriented video calling & texting simulation app with live like real ! Have you ever wished you could open your phone and call vlad, or send a message to niki, or make live video with diana !

You can not only call but also you can send a message to vlad and nikita. and you will receive text messages and after that, you can also start live video with him!

USING:

1. Open the Fake call - Black Pink Video Call application

2. Select the member you want to call audio or video

3. start call audio or call video, finally we add a specially button to start live video

4. Enjoy the magic and feel good when you see your idol at the other end of the phone

5. join the chat to start calling or make a chat discussion with your contact to ask her some question and sending photo & more !

Features:

- Incoming audio call

- Incoming video call

- sending text messages -prank chat-

- prank live with vlad and nikita

ATTENTION:

vlad and nikita call it a prank and is not an official app, just for ENTERTAINMENT and only for joke, it a 100% fake and fictional simulation just for prank your friends

Download this Video Call vlad & niki and enjoy the great experience that the app brings!

Enjoy !