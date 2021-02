Play the Official game from the global Youtube superstar brothers Vlad & Niki!

Join your favourite Youtubers in their endless running fun adventure! Jump and run as fast as you can to dodge trains, suit up in your favourite hero outfits, ride and surf awesome hoverboards and fly with crazy jetpacks.

FEATURES:

- Stunning and colorful HD graphics

- Unlock and customize your hero outfits!

- Surf your favourite Hoverboards!

- Ride with amazing jetpacks!

- Collect coins to earn awesome awards, boosts and power-ups!

- Simple and intuitive one-touch controls

- Suitable for kids of all ages!

Join Vlad & Niki in their endless running fun adventure now!