Vlad and Niki love to have fun. The boys never sit still, so they keep getting into all sorts of adventures. This time they wanted some biscuits, but the jar is shut and not just shut, but locked with 12 locks.

Game features:

- Plasticine graphics

- Fun music

- 4 unique rooms with loads of puzzles

- Mini-games where the brothers have to race a car, fly a plane and go into space in super hero suits