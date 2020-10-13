Vivoo is a wellness app that guides users to make healthier choices with personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice based on weekly home urine tests.

READY TO START YOUR WELLNESS JOURNEY?

Get powerful wellness advice straight to your phone in just seconds with 4 easy steps:

- Download the free Vivoo app

- Urinate on the strip

- Wait 120 seconds

- Take a picture of the strip and receive personalized advice

EASY TO INTEGRATE INTO DAILY LIFE.

The existing options; like wearables, and other wellness apps are just not engaging enough as they dont offer personalized insight as a way to live a healthier life. And manual logging and generic advice is so outdated! We believe that wellness is a personal journey and it should be unique to each individual. Thats why we created VVOO!

With Vivoo, theres no manual tracking of what you eat, no logging workouts, and no expensive consultations. It makes understanding your metabolism easy and shows which foods you need. Vivoo allows you understand your unique nutritional needs, so you can easily make the right nutrition choices.

Living a healthier life begins with simple test.

Vivoo does all the hard work for you, making living a healthy and optimized lifestyle easier than ever before. It helps you listen to your bodys voice by translating your urinalysis test results into personalized lifestyle recommendations.

The strips colored indicators allow Vivoo to analyze your urine weekly using eight different parameters such as:

- water consumption

-immunity

-ketone

-pH

-urinary tract health

-liver & kidney functions

Vivoo tracks and improves your wellness weekly. It tells you if you are hydrated enough, eating well, have balanced chemistry, possibly have an infection and much more!

Want to take a closer look at what your body is telling you?

* Take weekly urine tests

* Monitor your body

* Receive personalized advice

* Track your improvement

Read our full Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy at https://vivoo.io/privacy-policy/ and https://vivoo.io/terms-of-services/

Learn more about Vivoo at www.vivoo.io and our social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook: vivooapp