Vivek & Prem Adventures for Android

Vivek & Prem Adventures

Vivek & Prem Adventures: Season 1

Vivek & Prem, The First Gaming YouTubers in Tamil.

On Other side "Kadhu Panji" is an Evil villain with separate back history.

One day he intercepts the live game-play of Vivek & Prem in YouTube and sends them into the game world that "Kadhu Panji" created.

The remaining story will be conveyed in this Season.

This Game Contains Following Features:

-Two Characters(Vivek & Prem).

-Both Characters has two different voice overs.

-This game, based on Youtube Gamers Vivek & Prem(TamilGaming).

-This Game Contains Series of Seasons(further seasons will be released later).

Vivek & Prem's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/tamilgaming/

Developers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/a2dchannel/

Contact Developers: reviewsfroma2d@gmail.com

What's new in version 1.01

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.01

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
