Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Vivek & Prem Adventures
Release Notes:
Vivek & Prem Adventures: Season 1
Vivek & Prem, The First Gaming YouTubers in Tamil.
On Other side "Kadhu Panji" is an Evil villain with separate back history.
One day he intercepts the live game-play of Vivek & Prem in YouTube and sends them into the game world that "Kadhu Panji" created.
The remaining story will be conveyed in this Season.
_______________
This Game Contains Following Features:
-Two Characters(Vivek & Prem).
-Both Characters has two different voice overs.
-This game, based on Youtube Gamers Vivek & Prem(TamilGaming).
-This Game Contains Series of Seasons(further seasons will be released later).
_______________
Vivek & Prem's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/tamilgaming/
Developers YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/a2dchannel/
Contact Developers: reviewsfroma2d@gmail.com