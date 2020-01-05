Viva.gr app offers a full portfolio of online services, available in one handy app:
- Air tickets: Search, compare and book flights!
- Ferries: Search compare and book ferry tickets for all the Greek islands!
- Event Ticketing: Book tickets for theatres and shows including cinemas and sports events!
- Mobile Refill: Refill your mobile phone online (available for Greek Carriers)!
- Add funds to your e-wallet, transfer money or pay your bills from your wallet!
Air tickets feature list:
- Search using flexible parameters and book flights
- Save and reuse your favorite searches and passengers
- Filter flight results by airlines, stops, airports, price and time
- View full details for your selected flight with transparent cost analysis
Ferries feature list:
- Search and book ferry tickets to all the Greek Islands
- Flexible search parameters including cars and motorcycle tickets
- View timetables and full details for your selected route
Event Ticketing feature list:
- Browse from our full list of events in Greece including theatre plays, concerts, cinemas and sports events
- Select your seat category and see special offers and discounts
- Go to the venue and check in using the provided barcode (selected venues only)
Mobile Refill feature list:
- Refill your mobile phone for all major Greek carriers including: Cosmote, Vodafone, Wind, whats up, Q
- Refill your mobile from 10-30 depending on your needs
E-wallet feature list:
- Add funds to your wallet by charging a card, paying cash in 1000+ spots all over Greece, redeeming a Viva e-money code or via e-banking!
- ransfer money from your wallet to a card, bank account or another person!
- Pay a business or professional by scanning a QR Code or typing their VAT number!
- Pay more than 300 collaborating businesses and organizations!
For any assistance or feedback please call 13855 (or +30 211 7700 000 internationally) or email us at support@vivawallet.com
