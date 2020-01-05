X

Viva.gr app offers a full portfolio of online services, available in one handy app:

- Air tickets: Search, compare and book flights!

- Ferries: Search compare and book ferry tickets for all the Greek islands!

- Event Ticketing: Book tickets for theatres and shows including cinemas and sports events!

- Mobile Refill: Refill your mobile phone online (available for Greek Carriers)!

- Add funds to your e-wallet, transfer money or pay your bills from your wallet!

Air tickets feature list:

- Search using flexible parameters and book flights

- Save and reuse your favorite searches and passengers

- Filter flight results by airlines, stops, airports, price and time

- View full details for your selected flight with transparent cost analysis

Ferries feature list:

- Search and book ferry tickets to all the Greek Islands

- Flexible search parameters including cars and motorcycle tickets

- View timetables and full details for your selected route

Event Ticketing feature list:

- Browse from our full list of events in Greece including theatre plays, concerts, cinemas and sports events

- Select your seat category and see special offers and discounts

- Go to the venue and check in using the provided barcode (selected venues only)

Mobile Refill feature list:

- Refill your mobile phone for all major Greek carriers including: Cosmote, Vodafone, Wind, whats up, Q

- Refill your mobile from 10-30 depending on your needs

E-wallet feature list:

- Add funds to your wallet by charging a card, paying cash in 1000+ spots all over Greece, redeeming a Viva e-money code or via e-banking!

- ransfer money from your wallet to a card, bank account or another person!

- Pay a business or professional by scanning a QR Code or typing their VAT number!

- Pay more than 300 collaborating businesses and organizations!

For any assistance or feedback please call 13855 (or +30 211 7700 000 internationally) or email us at support@vivawallet.com

What's new in version 4.23.0

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 4.23.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
