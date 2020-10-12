Join or Sign In

Vittles: Food Delivery & Takeout for New York City for Android

By Vittles Free

Developer's Description

By Vittles

Vittles is the online ordering app for New Yorkers of all dietary requirements and restrictions. Whether you're a gluten-free vegan from the Upper West Side or a diabetic vegetarian from the Bronx, if food that meets your needs is served in New York City, our search will find it!

Placing orders online is that same easy process you're used to as well. With just a few taps, your meal will be on its way and best of all, you don't have to worry about your convenience hurting the bottom line of your favorite restaurant. In fact, every order placed with Vittles contributes directly to the restaurants profits!

Recommend your friends to Vittles and rack up credit to get discounts on your meals and even eat for free! Credits awarded to your account are cumulative and can be saved until you're hungry for a big meal.

Vittles brings the best food in New York City right to your door without ridiculous service fees.

Restaurants available in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
