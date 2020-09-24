Join or Sign In

Vital Energy & Force Positive for iOS

By Rehegoo Free

Developer's Description

By Rehegoo

Welcome to Vital Energy & Force Positive Music, the app that will aid you in finding the perfect songs to improve your mood when you need it the most. Within, you will find all that you need in order to soothe your soul, body and mind. All of our music is extremely versatile, and can be used in many occasions; may it be for your positive psychology exercises, or for your vital energy therapy.

Start by selecting the songs you wish to play; there are 10 beautiful instrumental songs with which you can improve your mood, half of which are completely free for you to enjoy. Download the rest by purchasing the premium version of Vital Energy & Force:

01. Positive Sounds

02. Enhance Mood

03. Positivity

04. Feel Good

05. Mood Lifter

06. Energy Healing

07. Reflexion

08. Energy Therapy

09. Vitality

10. Life & Love

Relax even more by adding some beautiful sounds of nature to your full force positive thinking songs. Last but not least, activate the timer function; measure exactly how long you wish the music to last, and let it stop by itself when you are done relaxing or mindfully meditating.

We hope you can improve your moments of harmony through this app. May it be of help, and bring you everlasting peace and serenity. If you like our music, don't forget to leave a positive review on the store to let us know!

What's new in version 2.0

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

