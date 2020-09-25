Join or Sign In

Vista VPN - fast & stable proxy for Android

By Faith Family Free

Developer's Description

By Faith Family

Vista VPN is one of the easiest ways to access all your favorite online content. An unlimited VPN proxy for Android devices, unblock & browse anonymously.

Highlights of our Vista VPN:

Strict no-logging policy

Abundant servers and high-speed bandwidth

Connect successfully with high VPN speed

Secure your device

Anonymous Connection and Privacy Protection

Unblock Websites, surf anonymously

Anonymous Browsing:

Using Vista VPN, your Internet traffic is completely encrypted, and your online activities are completely anonymous.

WiFi Safety:

Because all your online traffic is encrypted through Vista VPN, whatever public WiFi hotspot you are trying to access, you will be shielded from public WiFi risks and enjoy complete WiFi security.

Location Scammer:

Vista VPN hides your IP address so that your location is masked and you are able to bypass geo-restrictions to access any content anywhere.

Guard your sensitive data

With Vista VPN, your online traffic travels through a secure encrypted tunnel. This way, its out of reach for cyber bad guys who are eager to snatch your private data.

Looking for the best VPN for Android? The Vista VPN app lets you enjoy secure and private internet access in just a single tap!

Want to be our subscriber? Heres the subscription pricing and terms:

3-Day Trial Monthly: $11.99

Premium Weekly: $7.99

Premium Yearly: $59.99

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.4

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
