Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Virtual Village Farmer Life:Farm Truck Simulator for Android

By Fun Orbit Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Orbit Games

Welcome to fun orbit and enjoy with our virtual farm family in this plough farming game of 2k19 as tractor farming is going trendy now a days every one want to be a virtual farmer as Virtual farmers have their own respect in society and we also respect a lot of our farm field workers, that's why we made this Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator for them. So grow your farm fields and harvest crops todays with primitive harvesting techniques in this modern farm of Vegas Harvesting farmland.

Grow today new crops in real farming and sell them to a market for money. Also take care of fishpond with primitive survival techniques but before this you will have to go through the complete process of growing the crops. Plow the plough farming field, then spraying the Fertile land pesticides, watering the fields as game king for all the rest of the work required for the idle farming. You Have to transport the animals (cow, Buffalos, goats) to the city market to sell them and earn profit. Drive your Farm Machines as huge farm virtual farmer carefully from green farm to city as countryside roads are very bumpy.

Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator Features: -

-Perform multiple field works on your plantation Plow, Grow and sow seed, water and harvest

- Manage your farm and harvest your crops

-Sell crops to buy more Animals, Seeds and better farming machines for your farm

-Use actively and maintain specialized virtual village farm machines in the virtual farming, from tractor to harvester

- Highly detailed 3D graphics and user interface.

- Take care of your animals (cow, buffalo & sheep's) and sell them to market to earn profit and grow your farm.

-Cultivate through Plough cultivation and harvest various crops through harvester on your plantation

- Amazing virtual farmer experience of Super village in this harvesting simulator.

- Realistic tractor free farming game

How to Play Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator:

There are 3 controls

- Tap and Use arrows to control vehicle.

-Tilt your phone to left/ right -Use Steering Wheel If you want to control with steering

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

The Sims Mobile

Free
Create your Sims' unique personalities, relationships, and home.
Android
The Sims Mobile

Fallout Shelter

Free
Control a state-of-the-art underground Vault from Vault-Tec.
Android
Fallout Shelter

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Discover your sims story on the go. Find true love and grow your family.
Android
The Sims FreePlay

Airport City

Free
Build your very own personal airport and send hundreds of flights into the sky.
Android
Airport City

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now