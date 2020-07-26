Welcome to fun orbit and enjoy with our virtual farm family in this plough farming game of 2k19 as tractor farming is going trendy now a days every one want to be a virtual farmer as Virtual farmers have their own respect in society and we also respect a lot of our farm field workers, that's why we made this Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator for them. So grow your farm fields and harvest crops todays with primitive harvesting techniques in this modern farm of Vegas Harvesting farmland.

Grow today new crops in real farming and sell them to a market for money. Also take care of fishpond with primitive survival techniques but before this you will have to go through the complete process of growing the crops. Plow the plough farming field, then spraying the Fertile land pesticides, watering the fields as game king for all the rest of the work required for the idle farming. You Have to transport the animals (cow, Buffalos, goats) to the city market to sell them and earn profit. Drive your Farm Machines as huge farm virtual farmer carefully from green farm to city as countryside roads are very bumpy.

Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator Features: -

-Perform multiple field works on your plantation Plow, Grow and sow seed, water and harvest

- Manage your farm and harvest your crops

-Sell crops to buy more Animals, Seeds and better farming machines for your farm

-Use actively and maintain specialized virtual village farm machines in the virtual farming, from tractor to harvester

- Highly detailed 3D graphics and user interface.

- Take care of your animals (cow, buffalo & sheep's) and sell them to market to earn profit and grow your farm.

-Cultivate through Plough cultivation and harvest various crops through harvester on your plantation

- Amazing virtual farmer experience of Super village in this harvesting simulator.

- Realistic tractor free farming game

How to Play Virtual Village Farmer Life: Farm Truck Simulator:

There are 3 controls

- Tap and Use arrows to control vehicle.

-Tilt your phone to left/ right -Use Steering Wheel If you want to control with steering