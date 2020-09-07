Join or Sign In

Virtual Trumpet & Cornet - easy to play trumpet for Android

By Walnuts Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Walnuts Apps

Virtual Trumpet & Cornet is a useful application for any Trumpet player. Whether you're a novice or a pro, you'll find this app both instructive and useful in every day playing.

Play for real trumpet joke - A simulator for fans of wind instruments. Ever wanted to play a great cornet, saxophone, trumpet and other instruments? Starts an application Select your favorite pipe and begin to wonder all the virtuoso. Push the screen, blow into the phone and pretend to like you play the trumpet. Play for real tube simulator - feel like a great musician, but remember the game is a joke and can not teach you how to play musical instruments. The game uses real sounds of wind instruments - saxophone, cornet, trumpet. Mess with your friends, create your own orchestra.

Download Trumpet app now!

If you will have any problems, please contact us: walnuts163@163.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
