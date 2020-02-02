You have a virtual pet on your mobile or like to have a pet or dog this game is based on the virtual dog simulator buy a dog train him and make the dog as the trained dog. Many dogs are available in the pet shop like boo dog, German dog, husky dog and many more the main role of your is to train the dog which you will buy from the shop. Trained him like a real dog trainer teach him to sit jumping handshake and take with yourself in the park throw the ball and tell him to find the ball many checkpoints are available in the stunt arena your trained dog will pick all the checkpoints to complete the levels when your dog will be trained sold him in the market and buy the new others dog from the pet shop.

Virtual Dog Training & Tricks game is the best dog caring simulator. He will lick your checks when you will sleep and secure you from the criminals and the street thefts imagine when the cutest puppies running in your arms and the trained dog will talk like talking animals adopt your own virtual pet and enjoy this dog games for kids. Dress up the dog feed him and play with the dog. This game is one of the best game in the virtual happy family games. Enjoy this virtual dog or virtual pet game.

YOUR FAVORITE DOG BREEDS

- Husky

- Dalmatian

- Daschund

- Doberman

- Boxer

- German Shepherd

- And many more!