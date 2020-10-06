Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Virginia City & Nevada City MT for iOS

By Mobile Town Guide Free

Developer's Description

By Mobile Town Guide

Virginia City and Nevada City lie along Alder Gulch about one mile apart, and is the site of the richest placer gold strike in the Rocky Mountains, with an estimated total value of 100 million dollars throughout the 18th and 19th century! The area represents the true and original Old West.

The cities are gems, held within an incredibly rich area of natural beauty, recreation, and history. Stay the night in homey historic lodging, ride the train, pan for gold, attend a live theater show, shop in unique gift and specialty shops, and enjoy fine dining and old-fashioned candy shop goods.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Earth

Free
Gain a new world perspective exploring the globe with a swipe of your finger.
iOS
Google Earth

Lyft

Free
Split the cost of a ride with friends.
iOS
Lyft

Uber

Free
Get a reliable ride in minutes.
iOS
Uber

Airbnb

Free
Access unique homes, experiences, and places around the world.
iOS
Airbnb

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now