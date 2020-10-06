Virginia City and Nevada City lie along Alder Gulch about one mile apart, and is the site of the richest placer gold strike in the Rocky Mountains, with an estimated total value of 100 million dollars throughout the 18th and 19th century! The area represents the true and original Old West.

The cities are gems, held within an incredibly rich area of natural beauty, recreation, and history. Stay the night in homey historic lodging, ride the train, pan for gold, attend a live theater show, shop in unique gift and specialty shops, and enjoy fine dining and old-fashioned candy shop goods.