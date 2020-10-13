Join or Sign In

Viola's Quest - Marble Blast for iOS

By Two Desperados Free

By Two Desperados

Experience the magic of MARBLE GAMES with this new MARBLE SHOOT GAME! Join Viola on her marble quest to defeat the evil Desmond and decorate you magic garden.

Violas Marble Quest is a marble shooting game that incorporates color blast puzzle solving skills into a magic quest!

How To Play:

Match 3 marbles or more of the same color and create a magic blast to pop those marbles! Collect and use special magic blast powers-ups like the Thunderbolt or Shockwave and blast marbles away!

If youre looking for a free game that will relieve stress, Violas Marble Quest is the best game for you. This is a great game to play with friends or as great games for kids.

Key features:

- Match-3 or more to pop marbles in this exciting new adventure game!

- Save the dragonflies, clear all the marbles, beat the time and stop Desmond from stealing all the magic!

- Play engaging levels with unforgettable features that will make you completely addicted to the game! Release adorable dragonflies, blast marbles, let glowing fireflies help you win!

Play to discover even more outstanding features!

- Boss levels: will you manage to create a gap and defeat Desmond?

- Decorate your Garden with magic lantern, flowers, magic mushrooms & more!

- Spectacular, power-up boosters! Play marble games and unlock them all.

- Many deluxe powers to discover! Create combos to get amazing power-ups.

- Amazing graphics

- Play with friends: Connect your Facebook account & Play with FB Frineds!

- Easily sync the game between different devices when connected to the Internet

- No Wi-Fi connection required, but you unlock the full game features when connected to the Internet

Accept the challenge and have fun playing Marble Viola's Quest!

Follow us to get news and updates:

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/violasquest/

- Instagram: http://instagram.com/violasquest/

What's new in version 3.034.01

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 3.034.01

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
