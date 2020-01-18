Broadcasting LIVE from Muscatine, Iowa Vintage Sound 93.1 FM is not afraid to play the B sides! This app allows you to stream our live broadcast, make requests and follow our Facebook and Twitter pages. Vintage Sound is an esthetic, it may be an older classic or a modern tune with a vintage feel. We play anything from blues and jazz to classic, alternative and indie rock and take your requests! Finally a station you can call your own, thanks for checking us out!