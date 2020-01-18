X

Vintage Sound 93.1 for Android

By Prairie Communications Free

Developer's Description

By Prairie Communications

Broadcasting LIVE from Muscatine, Iowa Vintage Sound 93.1 FM is not afraid to play the B sides! This app allows you to stream our live broadcast, make requests and follow our Facebook and Twitter pages. Vintage Sound is an esthetic, it may be an older classic or a modern tune with a vintage feel. We play anything from blues and jazz to classic, alternative and indie rock and take your requests! Finally a station you can call your own, thanks for checking us out!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 8.3

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping