Vintage Market: Buy & Sell for Android

By CTS WebLab

Developer's Description

By CTS WebLab

Thanks to Vintage Market you can Buy and Sell your Vintage stuff in a market dedicated only to this!

Register, take a photo of the object and start selling, it's easy and fun.

Features:

- Buy and Sell according to the category of the item

- Contact Sellers/Buyers via Chat

- Search for objects closest to you

IMPORTANT!

Before making a purchase make sure of the authenticity of the advertisement, there are various methods to do so, for example request the social contact of the seller/buyer

So you can check out his/her honesty/identity.

Vintage Market requires the following personal information: email address and telephone number.

Improper use of these contacts will be reported to the competent authorities.

Consider that when you register you will receive a unique code that identifies your device and then behave honestly.

Vintage Market is not responsible for improper use of the APP, if you do not agree with our policy do not register,

thank you.

--------- NOTES FOR INVESTORS ---------

Are you interested in doing business with us? Keep reading

If you have a business or if you want to start a business with our App, this

information is vital for you because from now on YOU CAN BUY IT!

Here is HOW you proceed:

1) If YOU HAVE a Google Play account you can buy the rights and the source code

of this App + the source code of the admin panel (web-side) and we will transfer

it directly to your account, AND you will keep the analytics related to the App

gathered up to that moment.

2) If YOU DO NOT HAVE a Google Play account; you can purchase the rights of

this App that will remain in our Play Store, you will be given the access data to

the administrator panel from which you can easily manage the ads/users and

you can enter your google admob code to start earning money immediately with

Clicks!

3) If YOU DO NOT WANT TO BUY this App BUT you want to develop a similar

App, simply CONTACT US and youll get a tailored App.

To purchase one of these options or to contact us, contact US:

info@ctsweblab.com

Enter the App Business, the unique true Millionaire Business!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

