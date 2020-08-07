Sign in to add and modify your software
Create professional unique vintage flyers, invitations, presentations, designs, logos, events, cards for your parties, clubs, events...
Premade templates with backgrounds and designs for quick and easy creating.
FEATURES:
100+ options and tools
backgrounds library
icon library
vector, font, pen library
layers for easy creating
import designs
Import maps Import standard/hybrid/satellite map of desired location,
transparency adjustments
import from your photo library, camera or import maps
choose from our huge collection of premade designs
Export/ save to PDF, PNG or JPEG
AirPrint your flyers and creations
Share on Facebook, Twitter, Email, Dropbox, PDF Reader or any other PDF or PNG app
Choose from big collection of colors
Thousands of possible combinations
Plus a lot more for you to discover
Universal: iPod, iPhone and iPad app
All royalty free for personal or commercial use. Do whatever you want to do with designs/flyers/invitations made in our app! And thank you for using and supporting our app!