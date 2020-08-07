Create professional unique vintage flyers, invitations, presentations, designs, logos, events, cards for your parties, clubs, events...

Premade templates with backgrounds and designs for quick and easy creating.

FEATURES:

100+ options and tools

backgrounds library

icon library

vector, font, pen library

layers for easy creating

import designs

Import maps Import standard/hybrid/satellite map of desired location,

transparency adjustments

import from your photo library, camera or import maps

choose from our huge collection of premade designs

Export/ save to PDF, PNG or JPEG

AirPrint your flyers and creations

Share on Facebook, Twitter, Email, Dropbox, PDF Reader or any other PDF or PNG app

Choose from big collection of colors

Thousands of possible combinations

Plus a lot more for you to discover

Universal: iPod, iPhone and iPad app

All royalty free for personal or commercial use. Do whatever you want to do with designs/flyers/invitations made in our app! And thank you for using and supporting our app!