Vintage Camera & VHS Cam + 8mm for iOS

By Trajce Petreski Free

Developer's Description

By Trajce Petreski

Film and record old retro-style videos in a snap! Choose from 15 filter effects spanning across every decade and genre including VHS and 8MM effects.

Make everyday moments appear to be decades old with the tap of a button. Search through filters going back from 1920's to 1990's with a quick swipe of the finger.

-Tap to add a glitch effect

-Saves to phone for easy sharing

-Choose between live audio or vintage sound effect

-Add Date, Title, and REC overlay to videos

-Import saved videos to apply vintage effect

-Simple and easy UI design

Give it a try!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
