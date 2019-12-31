Film and record old retro-style videos in a snap! Choose from 15 filter effects spanning across every decade and genre including VHS and 8MM effects.

Make everyday moments appear to be decades old with the tap of a button. Search through filters going back from 1920's to 1990's with a quick swipe of the finger.

-Tap to add a glitch effect

-Saves to phone for easy sharing

-Choose between live audio or vintage sound effect

-Add Date, Title, and REC overlay to videos

-Import saved videos to apply vintage effect

-Simple and easy UI design

Give it a try!