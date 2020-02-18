X

Vinipad Wine List & Food Menu for Android

By Vinipad Free

Developer's Description

By Vinipad

Vinipad is a digital wine list and food menu for tablets specially designed for restaurants, hotels or wine lovers.

Vinipad replaces and renews the traditional concept of a wine list. Designed under the supervision of widely renowned sommeliers, Vinipad has been conceived from the restaurant and for the restaurant.

Vinipad combines design and functionality making this application both suitable for professional users and an extension of your business brand. With Vinipad you will be able to have a complete professional food and wine list, with information of interest such as tasting notes, cellar history, elaboration and breeding, etc.

In this version you will get to know Vinipad in its off-the-counter side, browsing through a selection of dishes and wines with their features, and being able to perform searches by denomination of origin, grape variety, vintage, parings and price.

With Vinipad, not only you will be able to display a food and wine list. You can show beer, liquor and water products, too, as well as cocktails, complete with their own details.

NOTE: Articles shown are meant as a demonstration of Vinipad's capabilities, and don't constitute an exhaustive list of articles.

