Vince's GRE Vocab Cartoons for iOS

By Vince Kotchian Test Prep Free

By Vince Kotchian Test Prep

My funny cartoons will help you learn GRE vocabulary more easily - over 1300 GRE words and 160 word roots are included. Each flashcard also has a mnemonic, or memory trick, to make it easier to remember the definition of the word. The app's spaced repetition system shows you words when you need to review them to make your studying more efficient and effective.

Release September 1, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

