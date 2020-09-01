Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
My funny cartoons will help you learn GRE vocabulary more easily - over 1300 GRE words and 160 word roots are included. Each flashcard also has a mnemonic, or memory trick, to make it easier to remember the definition of the word. The app's spaced repetition system shows you words when you need to review them to make your studying more efficient and effective.