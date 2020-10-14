Join or Sign In

Village: What's around for iOS

By Ahmed Kotb

Developer's Description

By Ahmed Kotb

Connect anonymously with people around you. Start discussions, ask questions or just speak your mind about where you are.

Why use Village?

- See discussions and questions made by people around you in your timeline.

- Start a new discussion or ask questions anonymously to people around you.

- Tell people what you really think by dropping a comment.

- Vote up or down on the discussions.

- Filter discussions by City or a place.

- Teleport to a completely different location.

- If you are bored, you can jump to a random post to see what you may have missed.

- You get a cool random username that you can change.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.9

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.2.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

