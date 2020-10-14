Connect anonymously with people around you. Start discussions, ask questions or just speak your mind about where you are.

Why use Village?

- See discussions and questions made by people around you in your timeline.

- Start a new discussion or ask questions anonymously to people around you.

- Tell people what you really think by dropping a comment.

- Vote up or down on the discussions.

- Filter discussions by City or a place.

- Teleport to a completely different location.

- If you are bored, you can jump to a random post to see what you may have missed.

- You get a cool random username that you can change.