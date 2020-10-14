Sign in to add and modify your software
Connect anonymously with people around you. Start discussions, ask questions or just speak your mind about where you are.
Why use Village?
- See discussions and questions made by people around you in your timeline.
- Start a new discussion or ask questions anonymously to people around you.
- Tell people what you really think by dropping a comment.
- Vote up or down on the discussions.
- Filter discussions by City or a place.
- Teleport to a completely different location.
- If you are bored, you can jump to a random post to see what you may have missed.
- You get a cool random username that you can change.