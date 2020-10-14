Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Village: Sell & Hire Services for iOS

By LangVen Free

Developer's Description

By LangVen

Its time to make some money!

Spend more time on things you favor, and build a lasting community that we will always savor.

This poem for you we have bestowed. We thank you kindly for tapping download. :)

Were so excited that you want to know more about Village!

First let us tell you why we are here - We believe that you can have anything you want in life if you first help enough other people get what they want.

We want to be able to do more of what we love. So in order to do that, we want to first help you do more of what you love. That means being able to make money doing what you love and easily finding other people to do the things you dont enjoy. Whats play to you is work to someone else, and vice versa.

How does it work?

When you sign up youll be a Patron where you can find, chat with, and hire local Providers.

When you are ready to start selling a service, you can easily become a Provider.

We dont believe in commissions so all the money you make from a job goes straight to you. Theres no middle-men in the Village! We earn the income to run the app through a low priced, flat rate, subscription.

You can have as many service types as you would like on your profile. Limited only by your creativity, the services can be anything legal, moral, and ethical.

Browse for Providers via map view (support your neighborhood!).

See ratings and reviews of Providers.

See hiring activity to know who is being hired near you.

Thank you again for giving us a chance to help you do more of what you love.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now