Its time to make some money!

Spend more time on things you favor, and build a lasting community that we will always savor.

This poem for you we have bestowed. We thank you kindly for tapping download. :)

Were so excited that you want to know more about Village!

First let us tell you why we are here - We believe that you can have anything you want in life if you first help enough other people get what they want.

We want to be able to do more of what we love. So in order to do that, we want to first help you do more of what you love. That means being able to make money doing what you love and easily finding other people to do the things you dont enjoy. Whats play to you is work to someone else, and vice versa.

How does it work?

When you sign up youll be a Patron where you can find, chat with, and hire local Providers.

When you are ready to start selling a service, you can easily become a Provider.

We dont believe in commissions so all the money you make from a job goes straight to you. Theres no middle-men in the Village! We earn the income to run the app through a low priced, flat rate, subscription.

You can have as many service types as you would like on your profile. Limited only by your creativity, the services can be anything legal, moral, and ethical.

Browse for Providers via map view (support your neighborhood!).

See ratings and reviews of Providers.

See hiring activity to know who is being hired near you.

Thank you again for giving us a chance to help you do more of what you love.