Breaking Vietnam News in English Today + Vietnamese Radio at your fingertips, with notifications support! Get the latest News from Vietnam including updates on its economy, relations with China, banking, travel/visa, technology and much more. Individual news sections dedicated to top Vietnamese cities Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Nha Trang, Hue and others will keep you informed about local happenings there. There is also a business section to keep you up to date on the top Vietnamese companies Vinamilk, Petrovietnam, Vinacafe plus others. Several streaming Vietnamese talk radio stations are provided (please note that those are not in English.)

Main features include:

* Latest Vietnamese News in English now plus local news updates from top cities Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Nha Trang, Hue, Can Tho, Bien Hoa, Danang & Buon Ma Thuot

* News on major Vietnam companies

* Informative and interesting Vietnam travel & Vietnamese food videos

* Streaming Vietnam Radio stations plus Vietnamese music videos

* Notifications support so you do not miss the important news headlines

Please note that you can upgrade to the Pro version (a separate app in the App Store) which provides these advantages vs this Free edition:

* No in-app ads

* Additional Vietnam News per section

* Notifications take you directly to the article

* Additional cities/island coverage including Vinh, Rach Gia, Thai Nguyen, Long Xuyen & more

* Coverage on more Vietnamese companies including DHG Pharmaceutical, VINGROUP, DOJI & FPT Group

* Support for Background Audio Play for Radio (the audio keeps playing even when the app goes into the background or the device sleeps)

iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

