Videomet -Free Video Conferencing & Video Meeting for Android

By EasyGrowServices Free

Videomet is a free video conferencing and video meeting app that allows you to communicate with your friends, family or colleagues with ease.

videomet uses the free and open-source Jitsi Server in the backend to process and encrypt all the communication between users. Jitsi promises better quality and lower latency.

Videomet allows upto 70 participants in a single meeting. Create a meeting and invite others to join the meeting by sharing the meeting code right from the app. You can also rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Features of the app:

Easy and secure login using Google or sign up using email authentication.

Create meetings and share the meeting code directly from the app.

Join meetings easily using the meeting code.

Rejoin previous meetings by browsing the meeting history.

Password protect your meetings to make your conversations private.

Upto 70 participants in a single call.

Chat with other users during the meeting.

Light & Dark theme options.

Use Videomet to quickly and easily connect with others, be it your friends and family or your colleagues while you are working from home.

Release September 16, 2020
Date Added September 16, 2020
Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

