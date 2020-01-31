X

VideoBoost: Video Maker for Businesses & Brands for Android

By Lightricks Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Lightricks Ltd.

Boost your brand or business with VideoBoost, a video maker that makes it quick + simple to create all types of videos (ads, tips, tutorials -- anything, really!). Our templates are optimized to help you meet your social media marketing goals whether its engagement, ad conversions, or something in between.

VIDEO MAKER FEATURES:

Use our huge selection of on-trend, top-quality video templates

Use our clips or your own footage

Easily format videos for all social platforms

Customize for your brand with filters, colors, fonts, music, & more

VideoBoost is the only video maker with templates and features built specifically with social media best practices in mind so that you can get *results* from your social media marketing.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Choose a video template -- weve got tons!

Use the default video in your chosen template OR replace it with your own

Customize your video with colors, fonts, music, & more

Export and share

WHAT CAN YOU CREATE?

Use the VideoBoost video maker to create videos that help you meet your social media marketing goals, whether its engaging your audience with valuable content, getting more ROI from video ad campaigns, or anything in between.

Create:

Video ads

Tip videos for your target audience

Quick video tutorials

Promotional videos for events, sales, and deals

Intros/Outros for your YouTube videos

Videos for your Facebook Business Page

Videos for your Instagram feed

Instagram Story Videos

Much more!

Subscribe to VideoBoost Premium for UNLIMITED access to all templates.

Have questions or feedback? We want to hear from you! Write to us at: videoboost.android.support@lightricks.com

Terms of use: https://static.lightricks.com/legal/terms-of-use.pdf

Privacy policy: https://static.lightricks.com/legal/privacy-policy.pdf

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release January 31, 2020
Date Added January 31, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 8.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 8
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube

Free
Get the official YouTube app for Android phones and tablets.
Android
YouTube

MX Player

Free
Watch videos in various formats.
Android
MX Player

YouTube Red

$9.99
Watch videos without interruptions.
Android
YouTube Red

VLC for Android

Free
Play any video and audio files, as well as network streams, network shares, and drives, and DVD ISOs.
Android
VLC for Android

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping