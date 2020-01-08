X

Video Player - for mp4/rmvb/wmv/flv/avi for iOS

By Lin Guo Free

Developer's Description

By Lin Guo

Any Player - video player & music player & document reader

Video Player Pro is a popular and powerful player for all iPhone devices. It is easiest player . This player support many formats and can play any video,film,music,MTV that stored on your phone.

The main function characteristics:

A) The video play very HD and smoothly.

B) With the latest hardware decoder.Many videos will benefit from the latest hardware decoder.

C) Transfer file to you phone by wifi.You can transfer video file to your phone by browser.Also you can transfer video on you phone to other iPhone by wifi

D) Play FLV files smoothly, no need to install the Flash Player plugin;

E) delete video operation

F)Thumbnail display the contents of the video file

Supported file formats:

AIFFAMRAMVASFAUAVCAVIAVS VideoBDAVCDXA/MPEG-PSDVFLACFlash VideoGXFIVFk3g1kddiLXFMatroskaMIDIMLPmobiMonkey's AudioMPEG AudioMPEG VideoMPEG-4MPEG-4 VisualMPEG-PSMPEG-TSmqtMusepack SV7Musepack SV8MXFOGGQuickTimeRealMediaShortenSKMTTATwinVQVC-1WaveWave64WavPackWebMWindows Media

video formats:

601PAMV VideoAVCAVS Videoavs2CinepackDiracDVFLCFLIH.263H.264Indeo 4JPEGmp4vMPEG-1 videoMPEG-2 videoMPEG-4 AVCMPEG-4 part 2MPEG-4 part 10MPEG-4 VisualOn2 VP3On2 VP5On2 VP6On2 VP7On2 VP8MTS2QCELP/PureVoiceraw videoRealVideo 2RealVideo 3RealVideo 4Sorenson 3TheoratiffTrueMotion SVC-1VC-3VDOWaveWMV2

music formats:

AACAAC LATMACELPADPCM IMA WAVADPCM EA R2AMRCookerCOOKDCAEVRCFLACGSM 6.10MIDIMLPMonkey's AudioMP2 AudioMP3Musepack SV7Musepack SV8PCMQCELPQdesign 2ShortensqcpTTAVQF TwinVQVorbisVoxwareVP6WavPackWMA

subtitle formats:

SubRip(*.srt),SSA/ASS(*.ssa,*.ass)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 18
Downloads Last Week 0
