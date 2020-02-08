A full-featured video editing toolbox, support adding text, music and voice for video, adjusting videos volume and speed.

Add Text

- Support more than 200 text fonts

- Support 8 text animations

- Support 200 text color

- Add white or black outline for text

- Add multi-segment text

Add Music & Voice

- Add music from iPod library

- Add music copied from computer

- Trim the imported music and voice

- Adjust musics volume and speed

- Fade in and fade out

Adjust Video Volume

- Adjust range: 0.0-10.0 times of original videos volume

Adjust Video Speed

- Adjust range: 0.2-5 times of original videos play speed

Video File Management:

- View videos in the order of albums and creation date

- Share, add to favorite, play, delete and show codec info in video detail page

- Support multi-selection, share or delete multiple videos with one action

- Support download iCloud video and edit in local device

In-App Purchase:

- New user can make three edited videos freely for trial

- After purchased Unlimited editing times' product, user can make any number of videos without any restriction