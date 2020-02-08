X

Video Maker - Text & Music for iOS

Developer's Description

A full-featured video editing toolbox, support adding text, music and voice for video, adjusting videos volume and speed.

Add Text

- Support more than 200 text fonts

- Support 8 text animations

- Support 200 text color

- Add white or black outline for text

- Add multi-segment text

Add Music & Voice

- Add music from iPod library

- Add music copied from computer

- Trim the imported music and voice

- Adjust musics volume and speed

- Fade in and fade out

Adjust Video Volume

- Adjust range: 0.0-10.0 times of original videos volume

Adjust Video Speed

- Adjust range: 0.2-5 times of original videos play speed

Video File Management:

- View videos in the order of albums and creation date

- Share, add to favorite, play, delete and show codec info in video detail page

- Support multi-selection, share or delete multiple videos with one action

- Support download iCloud video and edit in local device

In-App Purchase:

- New user can make three edited videos freely for trial

- After purchased Unlimited editing times' product, user can make any number of videos without any restriction

What's new in version

Release February 8, 2020
iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

