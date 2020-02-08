A full-featured video editing toolbox, support adding text, music and voice for video, adjusting videos volume and speed.
Add Text
- Support more than 200 text fonts
- Support 8 text animations
- Support 200 text color
- Add white or black outline for text
- Add multi-segment text
Add Music & Voice
- Add music from iPod library
- Add music copied from computer
- Trim the imported music and voice
- Adjust musics volume and speed
- Fade in and fade out
Adjust Video Volume
- Adjust range: 0.0-10.0 times of original videos volume
Adjust Video Speed
- Adjust range: 0.2-5 times of original videos play speed
Video File Management:
- View videos in the order of albums and creation date
- Share, add to favorite, play, delete and show codec info in video detail page
- Support multi-selection, share or delete multiple videos with one action
- Support download iCloud video and edit in local device
In-App Purchase:
- New user can make three edited videos freely for trial
- After purchased Unlimited editing times' product, user can make any number of videos without any restriction
