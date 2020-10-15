Video Interview & Resume app help you stand out in your job application by demonstrating your communication and presentation skills.

You can practice Mock Interviews using our resume templates and see how you look while giving answers.

If you want to video interview (entrevista) celebrity or some famous personality, you can use Video Interview & Resume app to ask your questions and ask them.

You can create your public video profile and share it with companies. You can also share video interview (entrevista) on social media.

Video Interview and Resume app is really useful if you are looking for jobs in following companies

Hospitality

- Hotel Management: Taj, Oberoi, Le Meridien, Radisson, Sheraton, ITC, Clarks and Sarover

Airlines

- Cabin Crew : Air India, Jet Airways, Spicejet, GoAir and Indigo

Fashion

- Merchandiser, hi-fashion Garment