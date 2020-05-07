Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Want to download your favorite Instagram pictures and videos? Just download an Instagram picture video downloader and it's easy!
With just a few clicks, Instagram Picture Video Downloader can help you download or repost your favorite pictures and videos from Instagram. It's also easy to copy interesting tags from Instagram. This software is completely free!
main feature:
HD video and photo download
Free and fast download
Easily repost videos and photos to your Instagram
Share your favorite pictures and videos to friends
Steps for usage:
Open Instagram and select the favorite video to copy or share the link
Paste the link into Instagram video downloader
statement:
* Be sure to get authorization from the owner before republishing a video or photo;
* Do not use this program to save photos and republish them without permission from the respective owners. We respect the rights of Instagram users.
* This application has nothing to do with Instagram.