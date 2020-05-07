X

Video Downloader for Instagram & Save photos for Android

By Video Downloader & Photo Downloader & Post Save Free

Developer's Description

Want to download your favorite Instagram pictures and videos? Just download an Instagram picture video downloader and it's easy!

With just a few clicks, Instagram Picture Video Downloader can help you download or repost your favorite pictures and videos from Instagram. It's also easy to copy interesting tags from Instagram. This software is completely free!

main feature:

HD video and photo download

Free and fast download

Easily repost videos and photos to your Instagram

Share your favorite pictures and videos to friends

Steps for usage:

Open Instagram and select the favorite video to copy or share the link

Paste the link into Instagram video downloader

statement:

* Be sure to get authorization from the owner before republishing a video or photo;

* Do not use this program to save photos and republish them without permission from the respective owners. We respect the rights of Instagram users.

* This application has nothing to do with Instagram.

Full Specifications

What's new in version V1.02.20_20200503

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version V1.02.20_20200503

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

