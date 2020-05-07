Want to download your favorite Instagram pictures and videos? Just download an Instagram picture video downloader and it's easy!

With just a few clicks, Instagram Picture Video Downloader can help you download or repost your favorite pictures and videos from Instagram. It's also easy to copy interesting tags from Instagram. This software is completely free!

main feature:

HD video and photo download

Free and fast download

Easily repost videos and photos to your Instagram

Share your favorite pictures and videos to friends

Steps for usage:

Open Instagram and select the favorite video to copy or share the link

Paste the link into Instagram video downloader

statement:

* Be sure to get authorization from the owner before republishing a video or photo;

* Do not use this program to save photos and republish them without permission from the respective owners. We respect the rights of Instagram users.

* This application has nothing to do with Instagram.