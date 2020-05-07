Do you want a video and photo downloader for instagram ?

Photo & Video Downloader for Instagram and Repost Instagram app (also known as InsTake Downloader) can help you save Instagram photos and videos in simple steps. It is super fast and 100% free.

Imagine you are on the feed of Instagram and interested in a photo or video, you want to save the photo or video and review offline, or share with friends, or repost to Instagram or other social media. Then how?

With another IG download or repost app, you must log in to Instagram in their app then scroll to the video or photo while your feed is updated continuously. It's complicated and such a waste of time, and sometimes you find it unsafe to login to Instagram in a third-party app.

With Video Downloader for Instagram and Repost Instagram App, You dont need to log in. Just copy the link or share the link of the post and then the download will automatically start. It is super easy and fast. You can easily download photos and videos to your Android device. This way, you can enjoy downloaded photos and videos anytime, or share it with others. You can also easily copy hashtags and captions for the repost.

How to Use :

There are 2 methods to download:

1. Use Share To

Step 1: Open Instagram and click on the "Share To" of the photo or video you are interested in.

Step 2: Select InsTake Downloader to share

Done! The Instagram photo or video will be downloaded automatically

2. Use Copy Link

Step 1: Open Instagram and click on the "Copy Link" of the Instagram photo or video you are interested in.

Step 2: Open InsTake Downloader and click the download icon button,

Done! The Instagram photo or video will be downloaded automatically

Features:

- No login required

- Free video downloader and repost for Instagram and IGTV. Save Instagram photos and media clips. Great Instagram image saver and Instagram video saver.

- Superfast save Instagram videos and photos

- Support all HD video and photo downloads

- Play videos offline with the built-in video player

- Review photos offline with the built-in album

- Support copy link, share, rename, repost for the downloaded photos or videos

- Support copy hashtag and caption, easy for reposting

- Small size and lightweight

InsTake Downloader is a dedicated Instagram video saver and Insta photo saver to download all videos and images from Instagram feeds and IGTV. With easy steps, you can download Instagram images and Instagram videos to your device and save Insta photos and Insta videos as long as you want. The versatile design of the download page makes it easy to manage downloaded Insta images and IG videos, share Instagram videos and photos with friends, or repost to Instagram or other social media.

Video Downloader for Instagram supports super download mode which can boost your download speed up to 3 times faster than other downloaders with its multi-thread tech.

The built-in video player can play all the videos you downloaded.

Notes:

- Video Downloader for Instagram and repost (InsTake Downloader) is not affiliated with Instagram. It is a tool for Instagram photos and video downloads.

- We respect the copyright of the owners. So DO NOT download or repost the videos and media clips without owners permission.