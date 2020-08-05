Join or Sign In

Video Downloader & Image Downloader for Android

By Quality App Free

Developer's Description

By Quality App

Now download your favorite video using Video Downloader. Video Downloader is easiest to

download video In facebook, Instagram, twitter, Pinterest, Dailymotion, tumblr, vimeo, vine, keek and

whatsapp.

User can download multiple video at a time with different social application and website. Video Downloader is save video in Video Downloader directory which is default directory. Or user can set his

directory and save video.

We are support All video downloader Format . So User will download video from any social application

just in three step. Step is as below

1) Copy URL from Social application and Website.

2) Past video URL in Video Downloader.

3) Press Download Video Button or Past button.

After Press Download button user will get All video Download popup with different size of video like

MPK, AVI, MP4, MKV, FLV, WMV, MPG with different size of images like JPG,PNG,JPEG. In popup there

are two option

1) watch : if user will press watch option then user can see video online

2) Download : if user will press download button, video will start downloading

Video Downloader Provide Following downloader

1) Facebook Video Downloader

2) Instagram Video Downloader

3) Twitter Video Downloader

4) Whatsapp Status and video Downloader

5) Pinterest video Downloader

6) Dailymotion video Downloader

7) Tumblr video Downloader

8) Vimeo video Downloader

9) Vine video Downloader

10) Keek video Downloader

Video Downloader provide following feature.

1) Video Downloader support All video download like MPK, AVI, MP4, MKV, FLV, WMV,

MPG and others

2) Video Downloader support JPG,PNG,GIF and much more.

3) Queue : User can see his current downloading video progress.

4) My File : User can see his downloaded file images and video

5) Setting : User can set setting as per his requirement.

6) Share App : User can share download video and application in any social application.

7) Seed Feedback : User can send his feedback of application

8) More App : User can see our more application developed by Quality App Studio.

9) Rate App : User can Rate this application from play store.

Important Notes:

- This app is NOT affiliated with or endorsed by the Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp,Twitter, Pinterest, Dailymotion, Tumblr, Vimeo, Vine, Keek

- Any unauthorized re-uploading or downloading of contents and/or violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 5, 2020
Date Added August 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
