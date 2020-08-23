Sign in to add and modify your software
Simple Video Editor to Crop, Resize, trim & Add Music to Videos.
This App has been designed both for professionals & beginners.
Crop,splice,edit and Resize Your Videos.
Advanced Frame by Frame video Trim & Cut.
Rotate and Flip Videos.
Mute Video Sound.
No Watermark and No Time Limit.
Qualities : Highest(Default), Medium, Low.
Share & Save to Library (Camera Roll).
Add Music over Video.
File Type : Mp4 (Default), Mov
Powerful audio editor for edit audio as well.
Edit Unlimited Videos.
Get your no crop video & instagram video crop video ready to share.
Share your video on social Media & become a videostar.
Download and enjoy Video Cutting.!