Video Crop Trim & Cut Videos for Android

By Fotopix Free

Developer's Description

By Fotopix

Simple Video Editor to Crop, Resize, trim & Add Music to Videos.

This App has been designed both for professionals & beginners.

Crop,splice,edit and Resize Your Videos.

Advanced Frame by Frame video Trim & Cut.

Rotate and Flip Videos.

Mute Video Sound.

No Watermark and No Time Limit.

Qualities : Highest(Default), Medium, Low.

Share & Save to Library (Camera Roll).

Add Music over Video.

File Type : Mp4 (Default), Mov

Qualities : Highest(Default), Medium, Low

Add Music over Videos.

Powerful audio editor for edit audio as well.

Edit Unlimited Videos.

Get your no crop video & instagram video crop video ready to share.

Share your video on social Media & become a videostar.

Download and enjoy Video Cutting.!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.6

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

